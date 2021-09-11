At least 63 people shot in Chicago over weekend: a 12-year-old boy killed, an off-duty Chicago firefighter and 15-year-old niece among the wounded

At least 63 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy killed by his mother, and an off-duty firefighter and his 15-year-old niece wounded in one of two mass shootings in the city, according to police.

The boy, Kaden Ingram, died Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said.

His mother, Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris shot the boy after she pressed him about the whereabouts of a digital memory card she had removed from her car the previous night.

Harris’ family told authorities they had been worried about her mental health.

The firefighter and his niece were wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman that killed a woman and injured three other people Saturday night, according to police and family.

The group was walking toward their cars after a birthday party in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when someone in a passing car opened fire around 9:35 p.m., police said.

Schenia Smith, 42, was hit in the arm and armpit, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The girl was also struck in the arm and transported in fair condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The off-duty firefighter was shot in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The 32-year-old man remained in critical condition Sunday night, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson.

Another man, 38, was struck in the stomach and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

A third man, 22, suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

A fourth man, 31, was grazed in the head and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Hours earlier, in another mass attack, a man was killed and three others were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The men were standing outside about 4:55 p.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street when a dark-colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said.

A 24-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Another man, 28, was shot in the leg and was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the ankle and another, 27, was shot in the leg, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Other shootings:

In Lawndale, a man was killed and a woman wounded Sunday morning. The 54-year-old man was found dead in a car near where a 42-year-old woman was shot about 4:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The woman was shot once in her left knee and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

In Chatham, a woman was killed while sitting in a car Saturday. The 34-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with a group of people in a parking lot in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when she was shot in the head about 1:25 a.m, Chicago police said. She died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In Englewood, a person was shot dead on Friday. The person was near the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the armpit and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In Austin, two boys ages 12 and 13 were shot while standing on the porch about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard. They were both hit in the leg by gunfire from a silver SUV. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Gresham on the South Side. The teen was walking through a gas station about 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of South Green Street when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side. He was riding his bicycle about 1:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 56th Street when he noticed a white Jeep Wrangler quickly drive by, police said. The teen dropped his bike and ran as someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours later, a third 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The teen was attacked about 4:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said. He was hit in the ankle and was taken to Stroger in good condition, police said.

A fourth 16-year-old was shot early Monday in South Austin on the West Side. The teen was walking his dog about 12:25 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when someone got out of a car and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At least 42 other people were wounded in gun violence in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and at least 61 others were wounded in citywide shootings over the holiday weekend.