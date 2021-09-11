1 killed, 3 shot, in Grand Crossing drive-by

A man was killed and three others were hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The men were standing outside about 4:55 p.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street when a dark-colored SUV drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Another man, 28, was shot in the leg and was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 26-year-old was struck in the ankle and another, 27, was shot in the leg, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.