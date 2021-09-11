 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 4 wounded, in West Pullman shooting — including 15-year-old girl

The group was outside walking towards their vehicles about 9:40 p.m in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when someone inside another vehicle fired muliple rounds in their direction.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was killed and four others were shot, including a 15-year-old girl, Saturday night in West Pullman.

The group was outside walking towards their vehicles about 9:40 p.m in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when someone inside another vehicle fired muliple rounds in their direction, Chicago police said.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the arm and armpit and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She hasn’t been identified.

A teen girl, 15, was struck in the arm and transported in fair condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another man, 38, was struck in the stomach and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A third man, 22, was suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and was transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

