2 critically wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two people were shot and critically wounded in Lawndale Sunday on the West Side.

The two men, 27 and 29, were outside about 2:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was struck twice in the groin and once in the abdomen, while the 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and arm, police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.