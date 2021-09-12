 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with murder in fatal December shooting in East Garfield Park

Rayvon Lofton, 19, is charged with murder in the Dec. 22 slaying of 20-year-old Jim Courtney-Clarks, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was charged in connection with a shooting from Dec. 22, 2020, in East Garfield Park.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man is accused of fatally shooting another man last December in East Garfield Park.

Rayvon Lofton, 19, is charged with murder in the Dec. 22 slaying of 20-year-old Jim Courtney-Clarks, Chicago police said.

Courtney-Clarks was in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue about 12:45 p.m. that day when he was shot in the chest, police said. He died at Stroger Hospital.

Lofton was arrested Sept. 9 in the Loop after allegedly being identified as one of the attackers, police said.

He was expected to appear in court Sunday.

