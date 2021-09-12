 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in South Chicago

Harris Fallon, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in a shooting Saturday morning in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue that police said appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
Police investigate Saturday after a boy was killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A woman was charged Sunday with fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy this weekend in the South Chicago neighborhood in an apparent domestic-related incident, police said.

Harris Fallon, 37, faces a single count of first-degree murder in the slaying Saturday morning in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was expected in bond court Sunday.

Fallon was taken into custody after a witness found the boy unresponsive about 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified at Kaden Ingram.

Police said the slaying appeared to be a case of domestic violence, but a spokesperson wouldn’t say whether Fallon and Kaden were related.

Public records show Fallon has lived at the address where the shooting took place. The boy, identified as Kaden Ingram, also lived in that block, according to the medical examiner’s office, which doesn’t report exact home addresses.

Several hours after the shooting, officers filed in and out of the brick house, some carrying bags of evidence. Tearful relatives later arrived, hugging each other across the street from the scene. They declined to speak with a reporter.

Harris Fallon faces a single count of first-degree murder in connection with the death Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 of 12-year-old Kaden Ingram, who was shot in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue.
Chicago Police Department

