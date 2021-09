A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

He was riding his bicycle about 1:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 56th Street when he noticed a white Jeep Wrangler quickly drive by, Chicago police said.

The teen dropped his bike, ran and someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.