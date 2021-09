An 18-year-old man was shot during a robbery Sunday night in the South Loop.

The man was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the first block of West Roosevelt Road when two male suspects with guns approached him and demanded his wallet, Chicago police said.

After handing over the wallet, one of the gunmen shot him in the leg before leaving the scene, police said.

He self-transported to NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.