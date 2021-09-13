Person dies in weekend shooting in Park Manor

A person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side.

The male victim was shot in his head around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East 68th Street, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded and found him lying on the ground unresponsive, a police spokesperson said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name hasn’t been released.

He was one of at least nine people killed in weekend gun violence in Chicago.

