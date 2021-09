A 30-year-old man was shot to death in a home Monday in the Far South Side.

The man was in a verbal altercation with a person inside a home about 6:55 p.m. in the 2200 block of West 121st Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hip and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Officers allegedly recovered a weapon at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made.