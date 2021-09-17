 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 shot about half mile apart outside in Archer Heights

About an hour after a 26-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Damen Avenue, another man, 29, was shot while walking outside in the 1800 block of South Laflin Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot about a half mile apart on the Southwest Side Friday.
Two people were shot about a half mile apart while outdoors in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

A 26-year-old was standing outside just after midnight in the 1800 block of South Damen Avenue when he was shot in the buttocks, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.

About an hour later, another man was shot while walking about a half-mile away, police said.

The 29-year-old was walking about 1:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Laflin Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen, police said.

He was dropped off at Rush and then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was also in fair condition, police said.

No one from either of the incidents was in custody as of early Friday morning.

Another pair of shootings close in time and location occurred Thursday in the South Loop on the Near West Side.

A 25-year-old man was fighting with a male about 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a food store in the 1300 block of South Canal Street when he was shot in the head and hand, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

About an hour earlier, in the 1400 block of South Canal Street, a 19-year-old was shot in his left leg by someone in a passing black SUV, police said.

He was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Police said the two shootings were not connected.

