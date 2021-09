A man was fatally shot while walking in Logan Square on the Northwest Side Friday morning.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was attacked just after 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.