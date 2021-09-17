Man charged with killing 20-year-old woman in Brighton Park

A man is facing murder charges in connection to a June shooting that left a woman dead in Brighton Park.

Roberto Rojas was arrested Wednesday after he was identified as one of the people who shot and killed 20-year-old Fhee Hernandez-Castilo in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Avenue, Chicago police said.

That day, Hernandez-Castillo was sitting in a vehicle with her boyfriend about 8:50 p.m. when a gunman approached them while yelling gang slogans, police said. She was sitting in the passenger seat when she was struck in the neck and hand, police said.

Rojas, 19, is facing one felony county of first-degree murder and is scheduled for bond court Saturday, police said.