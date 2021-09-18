2 killed, 17 wounded — including 15-year-old boy — in shootings Friday in Chicago

At least two people were killed and 17 others — including a 15-year-old boy — wounded in citywide gun violence Friday.

A man was fatally shot while walking in Logan Square on the Northwest Side Friday morning.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was attacked just after 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

About a couple hours later, a man was shot and killed in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Bishop Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and pronounced dead. His name and age haven’t been released.

A police spokesperson was unable to provide additional details.

At least 25 other people have been killed in the Auburn Gresham community area so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. It’s the 9th most violent neighborhood of the 15 areas the city singled out last year for additional anti-violence resources and programs.

In nonfatal attacks, a 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen was shot in the right leg by someone on the sidewalk about 12:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Irving Park, police said.

He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Less than two hours later, three men were found shot on the Near North Side.

The three were found by police about 2:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in his abdomen and a 26-year-old in the left arm and right leg, police said. Another man, age unknown, was shot in the right leg, police said.

All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were sitting in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. on the first block of West 125th Street when a maroon Jeep drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

The men, 27 and 50, were shot in the leg and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

A man was shot and wounded while riding on Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park.

The man, 20, was a passenger in a car when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire in the 2400 block of North Lake Shore Drive about 12:30 a.m., police said.

He was hit in the left arm and taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition, police said.

At least 10 others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

At least two people were killed and 16 others — including a 16-year-old boy — were wounded by gun violence in Chicago Thursday.