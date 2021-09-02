3 arrested after man is shot in Austin

Three people were arrested after a man was shot Wednesday night in Austin.

The 32-year-old was standing outside about 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of West West End Avenue when a female and two males approached him, Chicago police said.

The female pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Shortly after, responding officers saw the suspects walking in the 5000 block of West Monroe Street and placed them into custody, according to police.

A weapon was allegedly recovered at the scene, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.