Teen faces murder charge in Red Line shooting on South Side

A 17-year-old boy faces a murder charge in a fatal August shooting on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side.

The teen was identified as a participant in the Aug. 19 shooting that killed 23-year-old Keiwaun Crayton, Chicago police said.

Three people approached Crayton around 4:15 p.m. on the train near the Garfield station and one of them fired, police said.

Crayton was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. He lived in suburban Lansing.

The 17-year-old, who wasn’t named because he’s a juvenile, was arrested Wednesday in the first block of East Chicago Avenue, police said. Court information was not immediately available.