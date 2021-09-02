Chicago police lieutenant charged with aggravated battery

A Chicago police officer has been charged with aggravated battery in the public way and official misconduct, both felonies, and is expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

The charges against Lt. Wilfredo Roman were confirmed but no details of the allegations were disclosed by Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police wrongdoing.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

On Wednesday, two Chicago police officers were charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct for allegedly beating a 17-year-old boy they said crashed into their unmarked squad car in January and pointed a gun at them during a pursuit on the South Side.

Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara were released on their own recognizance after a bail hearing. They were relieved of police powers in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.