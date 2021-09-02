 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago police lieutenant charged with aggravated battery

Lt. Wilfredo Roman is expected in bond court Thursday.

By Mitch Dudek
A Chicago police SUV
Chicago Police Lt. Wilfredo Roman is facing criminal charges, authorities announced Thursday.
Scott Olson, Getty file

A Chicago police officer has been charged with aggravated battery in the public way and official misconduct, both felonies, and is expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

The charges against Lt. Wilfredo Roman were confirmed but no details of the allegations were disclosed by Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police wrongdoing.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

On Wednesday, two Chicago police officers were charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct for allegedly beating a 17-year-old boy they said crashed into their unmarked squad car in January and pointed a gun at them during a pursuit on the South Side.

Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara were released on their own recognizance after a bail hearing. They were relieved of police powers in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

This week in history: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at National Conference of New Politics

Dr. King earned a standing ovation after he gave the keynote address at the National Conference of New Politics in Chicago in 1967.

By Alison Martin

Pirates honor 50th anniversary of MLB’s first minority lineup

"We didn’t take the field, you know, to make history," seven-time All-Star Al Oliver said. "But as it turned out, it was history."

By Will Graves | Associated Press

CTU concerned about ‘gaps’ in CPS COVID-19 safety protocols

The union is concerned about everything from managing crowds in schools to the rollout of COVID-19 testing.

By Stefano Esposito

Breaking down Week 2’s top high school football games

A look at this weekend’s best games.

By Mike Clark

Sloane Stephens overpowers Coco Gauff at US Open

Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Garbiñe Muguruza also reached the third round.

By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press

Teen faces murder charge in Red Line shooting on South Side

The 17-year-old was identified by police as a participant in the Aug. 19 shooting that killed Keiwaun Crayton.

By David Struett