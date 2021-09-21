 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed during home invasion in South Shore; SWAT on scene

About 5:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was killed Sept. 21, 2021, during a home invasion in South Shore.
Sun-Times file

A 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a home invasion in South Shore on the South Side.

About 5:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area, Chicago police said. He was shot as three masked people, one armed with a gun, broke into his home.

The man was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A canine unit was called to the residence to help search for the three individuals on the property, who tried to flee on foot as responding officers arrived, police said. A SWAT team was also called to the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

