Man charged with shooting at Chicago police officers in Rogers Park

A man was charged with shooting at Chicago police officers Tuesday night in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Timothy Thomas, 31, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and attempted first-degree murder, police said. He was also given various traffic citations, authorities said.

Thomas was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday night about 11:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Ashland Avenue, shortly after firing shots at police officers who were conducting a traffic stop in the 1500 block of W. Jonquil Terrace, police said.

No one was injured and police didn’t return fire.