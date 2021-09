A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday in West Elsdon on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., she was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue, when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the torso, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Area One detectives are investigating.