1 killed, 1 wounded on Near West Side

One person was killed and another wounded Saturday night in a shooting on the Near West Side, authorities said.

Two men, 28 and 31, were outside when they were shot by someone in a vehicle about 10:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The older man was shot in the chest and arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The younger man was shot in the right heel, and was also taken to Stroger, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and police were still investigating the incident.