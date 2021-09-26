 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 1 wounded on Near West Side

The fatal shooting occurred about 10:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and another wounded Saturday night on the Near West Side.
Two men, 28 and 31, were outside when they were shot by someone in a vehicle about 10:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The older man was shot in the chest and arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The younger man was shot in the right heel, and was also taken to Stroger, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and police were still investigating the incident.

