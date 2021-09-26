Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting of CPD officer in South Shore

A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer and two people Friday in South Shore on the South Side.

Aaron Jenkins was charged with two felony counts of attempted first degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old officer was on patrol late Friday when she heard the gunfire and rushed to the 1900 block of East 72nd Place, where she saw a person lying in the middle of the street, police said.

The officer was getting out of her squad car to render aid when additional shots were fired, striking her in the legs, police said. She got back into her squad car and another officer took her to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police released few details of the shooting, but said it happened around 10:50 p.m. as Third District officers were responding to a call and found a 25-year-old man on the ground.

The 25-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, police said. A 15-year-old boy also found at the scene was shot in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Jenkins was taken into custody Saturday in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, after being identified as the person who allegedly fired shots, police said.

He is due in bond court Monday.