A 31-year-old man was shot to death Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the man was in the 8800 block of South Throop Street when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and was taken Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

No one is in custody.