A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was near the street about 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 21-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Area Four detectives are investigating.