A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was sitting in a gangway about 9:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and torso, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.