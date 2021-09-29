 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with fatal shooting at South Side card game

Bobby McKissic shot a 35-year-old man early Monday in a home in Gresham, according to Chicago police.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a man following an argument over a card game in Gresham on the South Side, police said.

Bobby McKissic shot a 35-year-old man early Monday in a home in the 700 block of West 77th Street, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

McKissic, 38, was arrested 10 minutes later less than a block away, police said. He had suffered a gunshot to his arm but police did not say who had caused it.

He is expected in court later Wednesday to face a murder charge.

