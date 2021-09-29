Two men killed in overnight shooting on I-55 near Chinatown

Two men were shot to death while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Tuesday night near Chinatown on the South Side.

The driver and passenger were shot at and then crashed their car shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wentworth Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

They both suffered life-threatening wounds from gunfire and were pronounced dead, state police said.

Two 21-year-old men were killed in the incident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their names haven’t been released.

Lanes were closed for five hours while state police investigated.