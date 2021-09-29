 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Two men killed in overnight shooting on I-55 near Chinatown

The driver and passenger were shot at, then crashed shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wentworth Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

Two men were shot to death while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Tuesday night near Chinatown on the South Side.

The driver and passenger were shot at and then crashed their car shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wentworth Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

They both suffered life-threatening wounds from gunfire and were pronounced dead, state police said.

Two 21-year-old men were killed in the incident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their names haven’t been released.

Lanes were closed for five hours while state police investigated.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Halas Intrigue Episode 182: One step closer to the Arlington Heights Bears

The team has agreed to buy the Arlington Park property. Now what?

By Sun-Times staff

Instagram kids, children and parents

For any parent, the idea of intentionally hooking another generation, starting at age 10, on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other apps is nauseating.

By S. E. Cupp

Bears move toward new stadium by buying Arlington Park property for $197M

The team announced its Purchase and Sale Agreement with Churchill Downs today, moving it closer to building a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.

By Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser

Man charged with fatal shooting at South Side card game

Bobby McKissic shot a 35-year-old man early Monday in a home in Gresham, according to Chicago police.

By David Struett

After long delay, ‘No Time to Die’ director can’t wait to hear reactions

Cary Fukunaga rushed to finish the James Bond film, only to see it languish for a year and a half during the pandemic.

By Jake Coyle | Associated Press

Public League transfer of power? The next few weeks will determine pecking order in the city

A look at the five best football teams in the Public League

By Michael O'Brien