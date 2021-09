A man was found fatally stabbed Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds about 9:05 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy released Wednesday ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.