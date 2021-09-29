4 wounded, 2 critically, in West Town shooting

At least four people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting Wednesday in the Fulton River District neighborhood in West Town.

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. and spanned two-blocks of Milwaukee Avenue from Hubbard to Grand Street, Chicago fire officials said.

Four adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Two were listed in serious-to-critical condition and two were in good-to-fair condition.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.