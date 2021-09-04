 clock menu more-arrow no yes
13 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A 4-year-old boy who was shot in Woodlawn is among the wounded.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police work the scene where a 4-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting in the 6500 block of Souyh Ellis Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 13 people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, including a 4-year-old boy who was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The child was inside a home about 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets tore through the front window, striking him twice in the head, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took the child to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Early Saturday morning, five people were shot in a single attack in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were among a group of people about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire from a black Nissan, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 37-year-old shot in the back and lower backside, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition.

A woman, 25, suffered a graze wound to the hip and another, 33, was shot in the leg, police said. They took themselves to the same hospital and were also in good condition.

A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At least seven other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, at least six people were killed and 50 others were wounded in incidents of gun violence across Chicago.

