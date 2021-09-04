 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

16 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A 4-year-old boy who was shot in Woodlawn is among the wounded.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Chicago police work the scene where a 4-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting in the 6500 block of Souyh Ellis Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Chicago police work the scene where a 4-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 16 people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, including a 4-year-old boy who was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The child was inside a home about 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets tore through the front window, striking him twice in the head, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took the child to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Early Saturday morning, five people were shot in a single attack in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were among a group of people about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire from a black Nissan, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 37-year-old shot in the back and lower backside, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition.

A woman, 25, suffered a graze wound to the hip and another, 33, was shot in the leg, police said. They took themselves to the same hospital and were also in good condition.

A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Later Saturday, a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound showed up at Stroger Hospital.

Someone dropped him off at the hospital about 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue with a gunshot wound to his elbow, police said. The location of the shooting was unclear, but police said the teen was in a vehicle when he was shot. His condition was stabilized at the hospital.

At least nine other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, at least six people were killed and 50 others were wounded in incidents of gun violence across Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

No bail for man charged with murder in stabbing of River North bank employee

The attack was captured on camera, and images were distributed to officers showing Jawaun Westbrooks wearing "unique clothing" including a black Disney princess shirt at the time of the stabbing.

By Emmanuel Camarillo

16-year-old shows up at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wound

The location of the shooting was unclear, but police said the teen was in a vehicle when he was shot.

By Sun-Times Wire

4-year-old boy critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting — the second 4-year-old shot in Chicago this week

The child was inside a home Friday evening when bullets came through the front window, police say.

By David Struett and Manny Ramos

Northwestern is 0-1, but QB Hunter Johnson is back from the abyss — and that’s a good start

Johnson pulled and prodded his team through a difficult, disappointing — but, because of his play, not demoralizing — loss to Michigan State. And by the time it was over, there was no doubt whom the Wildcats’ best player had been.

By Steve Greenberg

Some English on the ball: Crystal Lake South QB Justin Kowalak learned football across the pond

Crystal Lake South’s Justin Kowalak has had a much different journey, in every sense of the word.

By Mike Clark

Chicago outdoors: Swallowtail caterpillars in parsley, Woodsy Owl, WI wild rice, Chicago River loach ID

A photo of a swallowtail caterpillar in parsley, a Woodsy Owl anniversary, poor outlook for Wisconsin wild rice and an ID of the Chicago River loach are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.

By Dale Bowman