Arrest made after CTA bus driver shot in Loop

The bus driver, 34, was shot Saturday night in the first block of East Washington Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A suspect is in custody after a CTA bus driver was shot Saturday night in the Loop.

The 34-year-old driver was attacked and then shot in the jaw by a male suspect shortly before 9 p.m. in the first block of East Washington Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in serious condition, police said.

Officers arrested a person suspected of being the shooter a short time later and charges were pending, according to police. A weapon was recovered.

Passersby watch as Chicago police investigate Saturday night in the first block of East Washington Avenue in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

