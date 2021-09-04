Arrest made after CTA bus driver shot in Loop

A suspect is in custody after a CTA bus driver was shot Saturday night in the Loop.

The 34-year-old driver was attacked and then shot in the jaw by a male suspect shortly before 9 p.m. in the first block of East Washington Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in serious condition, police said.

Officers arrested a person suspected of being the shooter a short time later and charges were pending, according to police. A weapon was recovered.