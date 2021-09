A man was shot and killed in Logan Square Sunday in the Northwest Side.

Police responded to calls of a person shot about 11:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Central Park Avenue and found a 41-year-old man laying in between two parked cars with two gunshot wounds to the chest, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later died, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Sunday morning.