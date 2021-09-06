Man, 38, charged with shooting CTA driver in Loop

A 38-year-old man was charged Monday with shooting and seriously wounding a CTA bus driver in the Loop over the Labor Day weekend.

Dennis Green, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery to a transit employee, armed habitual criminal and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, Chicago police said in a news release.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Green shot the driver in the jaw during an attack in the first block of East Washington Avenue, police said. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Green was arrested minutes later in the first block of East Jackson Boulevard, police said, and a weapon was recovered.

In a statement this weekend, the CTA decried the attack.

“An assault on any CTA bus or rail operator – public servants who have courageously kept the City moving throughout the pandemic – is unacceptable and completely unwarranted,” the statement said.

Green is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.