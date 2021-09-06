 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man, 38, charged with shooting CTA driver in Loop

Dennis Green allegedly shot the driver in the jaw during an attack Saturday night in the first block of East Washington Avenue, police said.

By Tom Schuba
Chicago police investigate in the first block of East Washington Avenue in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot, Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021.
Chicago police investigate in the first block of East Washington Avenue in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot, Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 38-year-old man was charged Monday with shooting and seriously wounding a CTA bus driver in the Loop over the Labor Day weekend.

Dennis Green, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery to a transit employee, armed habitual criminal and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, Chicago police said in a news release.

Dennis Green

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Green shot the driver in the jaw during an attack in the first block of East Washington Avenue, police said. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Green was arrested minutes later in the first block of East Jackson Boulevard, police said, and a weapon was recovered.

In a statement this weekend, the CTA decried the attack.

“An assault on any CTA bus or rail operator – public servants who have courageously kept the City moving throughout the pandemic – is unacceptable and completely unwarranted,” the statement said.

Green is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

