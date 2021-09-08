3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot and critically wounded in South Austin on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was sitting on a back porch about 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left side of his back, and he was listed in critical condition.

Two others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Five people were killed, and fifty-eight others were wounded in shootings citywide over the Labor Day weekend.