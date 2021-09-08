4 people shot in Chicago Tuesday

Four people were shot in Chicago Tuesday, including a man critically wounded while sitting on a back porch in South Austin.

The man, 28, was attacked about 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his back.

Three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

The relatively quiet day followed a violent Labor Day weekend in the city that saw six people killed, including a 4-year-old boy, and 61 people wounded.