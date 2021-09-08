 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

4 people shot in Chicago Tuesday

A man was critically wounded on a back porch in South Austin.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 21, 2021 in the Near West Side.
Four people were shot Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago.
Archivos Sun-Times

Four people were shot in Chicago Tuesday, including a man critically wounded while sitting on a back porch in South Austin.

The man, 28, was attacked about 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his back.

Three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

The relatively quiet day followed a violent Labor Day weekend in the city that saw six people killed, including a 4-year-old boy, and 61 people wounded.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: Teen girl shocked by her dad’s idea to help her sleep

The 16-year-old doesn’t want to go to his house anymore after he gave her a vibrator to cure her insomnia.

By Abigail Van Buren

After missing flight, Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on the plane

Marina Verbitsky said the bomb was in her checked-in luggage after workers told her that she and her party had arrived too late to board the plane, authorities said.

By Associated Press

‘Small Engine Repair’: Sparks fly in a provocative drama not easily forgotten

Jon Bernthal, John Pollono and Shea Whigham play alpha males in a film that takes on raw and rough subject matter.

By Richard Roeper

Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Hendriks’ first season with White Sox ‘not the year I envisioned for myself’

The AL saves leader calls 2021 a mixed bag.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Class action lawsuit against CPD alleges racial profiling in stop and frisk practices

The lawsuit, certified on Aug. 31, has more than 2 million people negatively affected by alleged racial profiling in Chicago Police Department stop-and-frisk incidents.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels