A man was shot to death late Wednesday in Little Village on the West Side.

He was crossing the street about 11 p.m. when someone inside a blue-colored car opened fire in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.