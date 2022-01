A woman was shot to death during an argument Monday night in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman, between 30 to 40 years old, was walking about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 78th Street when she got into a verbal argument with the suspect, Chicago police said.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her name hasn’t been released.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.