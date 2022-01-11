Man shot and killed in Austin neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Monday night in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to calls of gunfire at 10 p.m. and found the man on the ground with wounds to the back of his head and buttocks in the 400 block of North Laramie, police said.

The man, 40, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:47 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

Police reported no arrests.

In 2018, 49-year-old Lonnie Rucker was shot and killed on the same block during an argument.

The 15th District, which covers Austin, has seen at least 10 shootings in the last month, a decrease over the same period a year ago when there were 14 shootings, according to police statistics.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.