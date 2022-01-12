 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 wounded in Parkway Gardens shooting

Authorities responded to the attack around 11:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago fire officials said.

By Emmanuel Camarillo
Three people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

A group of people were on a sidewalk about 11:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive when someone wearing a red jogging suit approached and started firing, Chicago police said.

A 73-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 51-year-old woman was struck in the back, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A male whose age was not immediately known suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. He was taken to the same hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

