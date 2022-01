A man was killed after someone fired shots into an apartment Tuesday evening in Gresham on the South Side.

Phillip Von Goodwin, 53, was inside an apartment in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue when someone opened fire outside around 7:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest and pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests were reported.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.