Man critically wounded, child grazed, in shooting in Chatham

About 7:45 p.m., the two people were shot in the 7900 block of South King Drive.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot Jan. 13, 2022, in Chatham.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded, and a child was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side.

About 7:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl were sitting in a parked car in the first block of East 79th Street, when a vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. The man drove forward, but crashed into a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 79th Street.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in critical condition, police said. The 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and taken to Comers Children’s Hospital, in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

