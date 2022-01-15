 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in Brainerd

About 7:45 a.m., the men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and began firing shots.

By Sun-Times Wire
A teen was hurt in a shooting Jan. 12, 2022, in Englewood.
Two shot, 1 fatally, Jan. 15, 2022, in Brainerd.
Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.

The older man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the hand and the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

