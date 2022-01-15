Man killed in Brainerd double shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.

The men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and fired shots around 7:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the hand and the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The older man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.