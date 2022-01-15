 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man killed in Brainerd double shooting

Two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and began firing shots.

By Sun-Times Wire
A teen was hurt in a shooting Jan. 12, 2022, in Englewood.
Two shot, 1 fatally, Jan. 15, 2022, in Brainerd.
Foto de archivo

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.

The men, 30 and 38, were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue, when four people approached and fired shots around 7:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the hand and the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The older man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

4 killed, 25 wounded by gunfire in weekend shootings in Chicago

In one of the attacks, two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Maybe mother-in-law shouldn’t babysit our toddler anymore

The last time she cared for her grandchild, she seemed to neglect his diaper, his bottles and more.

By Abigail Van Buren

When it comes to her music, it’s a new day for ‘Friday’ singer Rebecca Black

The musician, now 24 and hailed as a queer icon, is on the road and refusing to be defined by her much-maligned viral hit from more than a decade ago.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Failing at football, Bears face a bigger test with a stadium

The pressure is building on a franchise that underperforms financially in one of the NFL’s top markets.

By David Roeder

As opioid overdose deaths hit new record, pressure grows for safe places to inject drugs in Chicago

The toll from opioids has been increasing since 2015, when there were 647 overdose deaths in Cook County. This past year’s total is expected to be more than 2,000 once all tests are back.

By David Struett

Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

By Georgia Nicols