A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a drive-by in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The man, 20, was walking in the 200 block of West 43rd Street about 12:45 a.m. when he was shot by someone inside a passing white SUV, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his torso, and was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.