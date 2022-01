A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 12:40 a.m., the boy was a passenger in a vehicle in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the upper-right leg, and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.