Two teens wounded in West Englewood shooting

Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The teens, a boy and girl around 16 and 17, were shot shortly after noon in the 6500 block of South Paulina Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where one of them was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and the other a wound to the leg, Langford said. They were expected to survive.

Chicago police did not immediately release details.