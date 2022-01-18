 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old boy critically wounded in Noble Square shooting

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Noble Square on the Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue about 1:15 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

About an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot in Englewood.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting.

