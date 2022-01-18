 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man dies week after Logan Square shooting

Donovan Duffy was shot Jan. 9 in the 2700 block of North California Avenue, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man died Jan. 16, 2022, after being shot a week earlier in Logan Square.
Sun-Times file photo

A man who was wounded in a shooting last week in Logan Square has died.

Donovan Duffy, 23, was pronounced dead Sunday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Jan. 9, he was walking on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots from a silver-colored sedan, Chicago police said.

Duffy was struck in the face and taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time, officials said. An autopsy released Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.

