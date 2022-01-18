 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 seriously wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

The shooting occurred about 4:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Three people were seriously wounded Jan. 18, 2022 in a shooting on the South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

Two men, 23 and 38, and a 38-year-old woman were shot about 4:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot in the face, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in critical condition, officials said.

The woman was also shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

CBS series ‘Bull,’ roiled by backstage controversy, nears its final arguments

Current season, the sixth for the legal drama, will be its last.

By Darel Jevens

City delays decision on Southeast Side metal shredder permit

An assessment of the public health impact of rebranded General Iron operation has been slowed by COVID-related delays, the city said Tuesday.

By Brett Chase

16-year-old boy shot, 11-year-old girl grazed in West Pullman

Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were reportedly in good condition, according to police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Gordon Ramsay Burger Chicago the start of something big for the fiery-tempered chef

"When Chicago came along it was a perfect fit. ... I just feel more at home here. I feel more connected," the chef says about opening his first restaurant in town.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Lightfoot announces first 7 winners of Chicago Works Challenge

Four parks, two Chicago Public Schools and one branch library are in line for $10 million in improvements with the $1.5 million-apiece grants.

By Fran Spielman