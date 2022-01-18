3 seriously wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

Two men, 23 and 38, and a 38-year-old woman were shot about 4:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot in the face, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in critical condition, officials said.

The woman was also shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.